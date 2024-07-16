Portsmouth students raise money for a good cause with event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big well done to two groups of City of Portsmouth College Foundation Prospects students, who raced away with the Pompey Pedals fundraising event.

They set out to raise £100 by completing 50 miles of cycling and walking – but managed to clock up 60 miles and raise a whopping £425.30!

Now they have visited the Pompey Pedals team at Mountbatten Park, where the students presented volunteers with thank you postcards and a cheque.

Proud lecturer Lisa Mayhead said students really benefit from the college’s community connections.

‘Pompey Pedals is a wonderful charity that enables all members of the public to enjoy inclusive bike rides at Mountbatten Park,” she added.