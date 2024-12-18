Portsmouth teen one of just 35 from across the UK chosen to advocate for young people as a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Youth Ambassador

A 16-year-old from Portsmouth wants to encourage other young people to get involved with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), after being selected as a UK Youth Ambassador for the charity.

Scarlett Bugler, joins a cohort of just 35 DofE Award holders aged 16-24 from all over the UK, who will advocate for young people by sharing their expertise on key issues impacting them. Together, they will make young people’s voices heard by speaking at events, meeting key decision-makers in Parliament and beyond, and feeding into decisions to shape the direction of the DofE charity’s work.

Scarlett started her DofE journey through Scouts, where she also volunteered as a Young Leader for her Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards. Scarlett wants to pursue a career in education in the future, and working with the children at Cub Scouts seemed like a perfect choice.

Scarlett said: “Building good relationships with the Cubs has been my favourite part. It’s great to see children’s growth and support those who have additional needs. Being a Young Leader across all three of my DofE Awards has meant that I’ve really progressed – gaining confidence, growing in leadership and responsibility. I enjoy it so much that I volunteer three times a week now!”

DofE Youth Ambassadors (L-R) Emma Norris, Alice Wray and Scarlett Bugler

After completing her Bronze Award, an injury affected Scarlett’s mobility, and she had to do her Silver Expedition on crutches.

Scarlett said: "Before my Silver DofE, I had an accident that worsened a condition I was born with. It was a massive challenge, but some incredible people in my life, including my Scout Leaders, supported me both emotionally and physically.

"They also introduced me to the concept of adapted expeditions, helping me realise that anything is a challenge as long as it is a challenge to you, and that it is always okay to advocate for what you need.

"This mindset has stayed with me in many aspects of my life, including my studies. I've learned that you are entitled to take up space and that comparing yourself to others is pointless. Progress is something to be proud of, even if it isn't linear or you need support to get there."

DofE Youth Ambassador Scarlett Bugler

Scarlett added: “My Expedition took place in the New Forest – which had completely flooded. The crutches weren’t as much of a barrier as I thought they’d be, they actually served as a pretty good pole vault across some of the more flooded areas!”

‘Gaining independence’

For her Physical section, Scarlett tried something different for each level of her Award. For Bronze, she bonded with her dad by going out skateboarding together. After her injury, she had to find some lower impact activities. For Silver, Scarlett put a twist on walking by taking part in Geocaching, a type of outdoor treasure hunt, using GPS to find hidden messages, or ‘caches’.

Scarlett said:“Now I’m doing Gold, I feel like I’m recovering more and more from my injury, and I can run, and walk around without walking sticks. I feel a lot happier and healthier – I've gained my independence back!”

To do their DofE, young people aged 14-24 choose activities in four sections: improving a Physical and Skills activity, Volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way they have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in future – while working towards a highly respected Award.

Funded by The Gosling Foundation, the Youth Ambassador programme puts young people front and centre as future leaders, involving them in shaping the DofE’s work to benefit other young people.

DofE Youth Ambassadors have met Ministers and MPs, spoken at high-profile events such as party conferences and DofE Gold Award celebrations in Buckingham Palace Garden, represented the DofE at international forums and played a pivotal role feeding into key decisions across the charity. Scarlett has already started advocating for young people by attending this year’s Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, where she met with MPs and spoke at DofE events.

Ashley Williams, UK Youth Engagement Manager at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “Scarlett is one of many young people who have achieved incredible things through their DofE. As a charity, we’re determined to put young people at the heart of everything we do and to give them as many opportunities as we can to make a positive impact on the issues they care about – I am excited to see the positive impact our new cohort of Youth Ambassadors make this year.

“It’s not an easy time to be a young person, with the ongoing after-effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis to contend with. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that all young people can access opportunities like the DofE, which let them have fun, grow their resilience and self-belief, and develop vital skills they can’t always get in the classroom.”

