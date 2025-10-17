Portsmouth Tennis Centre celebrates rising young tennis star

Portsmouth Tennis Centre is celebrating the success of one of its rising young squad players, Jasper.

Jasper, 14, joined Portsmouth Tennis Centre as an Aces Tennis Academy member at eight years old. A programme aimed at youngsters aged 5 and upwards, the Aces Tennis Academy provides a progressive and fun tennis pathway for juniors and adults of all abilities. It runs alongside the LTA’s youth learning framework with an extra serving of fun.

Since beginning his tennis journey, Jasper has steadily risen through the competitive ranks. More recently, Jasper defeated four of the top seeds at Tennis Europe tournament in Dublin, Ireland;including Denmark’s top-ranked junior player. Following his fantastic performance, Jasper’s national ranking is set to rise to No. 22 in the UK.

We sat down with Jasper to find out more about his journey and how Portsmouth Tennis Centre has supported his progression:

Jasper at Tennis Europe, Dublin

How did you first get into tennis, and what drew you to the sport?

“I’ve loved sports from a very young age. When I first saw people playing tennis, it looked so fun and exciting that I wanted to give it a try. I picked up a racket at five years old, and I’ve been playing ever since.”

Can you tell us about your time with the Aces Tennis Academy? How did it help you develop your skills, and what was it like?

“I joined the Aces Tennis Academy when I was eight. My time at Portsmouth Tennis Centre is so enjoyable, and has shaped me both as a player and a person. Today I train most days with my coach, Macca, who has helped me grow as a tennis player while helping me improve my fitness and mental resilience.”

How do you balance school, training, and competitions?

“With the help of my parents and coach, I’ve built a detailed, structured schedule. Their support allows me to make the most of my free time outside of school so I can continue improving without wasting a single minute.”

What’s your favourite thing about playing at Portsmouth Tennis Centre?

“Definitely the one-on-one training with Macca. Since my very first day, I’ve been motivated to beat my coach, and that challenge keeps me working harder every time I’m on court.”

How has tennis shaped you as a person?

“After nine years of playing, tennis has taught me patience, persistence, and how to stay calm under pressure. I wouldn’t say discipline comes naturally to me, but these qualities have helped me grow a lot both on and off the court.”

Do you have any long-term ambitions, like playing professionally?

“Yes—I’m determined to become a professional athlete, and I’m working hard every day to achieve that goal.”

Do you have any pre-match rituals or lucky charms?

“Yes. I always carry my lucky charms: a necklace and a jade pendant on my backpack. They represent mysterious Eastern energy and are blessings from my family, giving me strength before matches.”

Portsmouth Tennis Centre is owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated on their behalf by registered charity and social enterprise BH Live.

Macca Neaves, BH Live’s Head Coach at Portsmouth Tennis Centre, shared: “We’re incredibly proud of Jasper and everything he’s achieved so far. He’s a perfect example of what dedication, hard work and a love for tennis can lead to. From his early days at Aces Tennis Academy to competing and winning against some of Europe’s top young players, Jasper’s progress has been remarkable. His attitude on and off the court inspires others in our programme, and we’re excited to see how far his talent and determination will take him.”

Alongside Aces Tennis Academy, Portsmouth Tennis Centre hosts free open days and sessions year-round to inspire more people to try tennis. Working with the LTA and community partners, BH Live’s coaches deliver an inclusive programme for all ages and abilities.

Over 400 players attend weekly sessions, including participants with head injuries, dementia, Down’s Syndrome and visual impairments. Sessions are tailored to individual needs, using adaptations such as smaller courts and rackets, foam balls, and slower-paced games. The fully accessible centre features ramps, automatic doors and accessible toilets.

To engage young people, the team runs family open days and funds tennis sessions in local schools. Last year, more than 1,200 children joined holiday camps—half supported by Portsmouth City Council’s HAF Fun Pompey programme, which provides meals and activities for families in need.

Recognised for its commitment to inclusivity, Portsmouth Tennis Centre was named the nation’s Most Inclusive Tennis Centre at the 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, winning the prestigious Tennis Opened Up Award.

For further information, visit bhliveactive.org.uk or speak to a member of our team in your local centre.