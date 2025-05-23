Portsmouth unites on the dance floor to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK

On Saturday 7 June 2025, Mountbatten Leisure Centre will come alive with music and movement as visitors from across the city gather for a community danceathon in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

Running from 9:30am-3:30pm, the event invites everyone—young and old, seasoned dancers and first-timers alike—to take a stand against the most common cancer in men.

The event has a deeply personal origin. Organised by local BH Live Active instructor Dave Terrill, the danceathon is his heartfelt response to his father's recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

The danceathon will take place at Mountbatten Leisure Centre on Saturday 7 June 2025

"When I found out about my dad's diagnosis, I felt helpless and unaware. I was completely unaware of how common prostate cancer is.

“I wanted to use my passion for teaching and dance to spread awareness of this disease in a fun and engaging way. I’m incredibly grateful that BH Live and my colleagues have helped me organise and deliver this danceathon in support of Prostate Cancer UK."

Dave's story has already inspired a wave of support from BH Live colleagues, local residents, and health advocates. Prostate Cancer UK leaflets will be available on-site to educate and empower attendees about the signs, risks, and support available.

Matt Low, Portsmouth Cluster Manager for BH Live, shared:

“We’re incredibly proud to support Dave and his family. This danceathon is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of community spirit and the strength we find in coming together for a shared cause.”

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport added:

“It’s fantastic to see BH Live supporting their staff in encouraging residents to get active through this a fun and engaging danceathon. Not only does it promote healthier lifestyles in our communities, but it also helps raise awareness for causes that matter deeply."

Everyone is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to wear something blue to show solidarity with those affected by prostate cancer.

Whether you dance for 10 minutes or all six hours, every step taken will help raise awareness and funds for life-saving research and support services.

A £2 donation is required on entry (card or cash), and spaces can be booked online at xxx. Under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Comfortable, breathable clothing is recommended, and reusable water bottles can be filled throughout the day. Mountbatten’s Terrace Café will also be open for refreshments.

Event Details

Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Portsmouth

Saturday 7 June 2025

9:30am–3:30pm (dance for as short or as long as you wish!)

£2 entry donation (cash/card)

Wear something blue

Spaces can be booked online at bhliveactive.gladstonego.cloud.

Free parking is available for customers up to four hours (further charges apply thereafter – see car park signage for more information).

More details about the venue can be found at bhliveactive.org.uk/Mountbatten.