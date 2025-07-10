Portsmouth “year of storytelling” sparks record-breaking summer reading challenge

School children across Portsmouth are being encouraged to take part in one of the city’s biggest-ever summer reading challenges, thanks to a new initiative from Portsmouth Creates. record-breaking summer reading challenge

The campaign, run in partnership with Portsmouth Library Services and coordinated by The Reading Agency, aims to inspire a target of 2,025 children aged 4–11 to continue reading throughout the school holidays.

More than 10 libraries across Portsmouth are taking part, including a mobile library and literacy-themed tuk-tuks, which will each challenge children to read six books over the summer, tracking their progress to earn a medal and certificate on completion.

The initiative – which hopes to boost confidence and motivation among Portsmouth’s young readers – forms part of a wider campaign: In Our Words. This year-long, city-wide celebration, funded by Arts Council England and led by Portsmouth Creates, launched in early 2025 and shines a spotlight on literature, literacy and storytelling across all ages – from early years to care homes.

Copnor Primary School pupils with author, Mitch Johnson

With no page left unturned, the campaign doesn’t only focus on books, but also celebrates the spoken word through all mediums, including rap, poetry, songwriting and more.

Almost halfway through In Our Words, Portsmouth is already seeing a wave of creative activity, with a jam-packed schedule of 60+ events.

Most recently, pupils from schools across Portsmouth attended the 2025 Book Awards, held at the Kings Theatre.

In the run-up to the event, more than 1,500 schoolchildren voted for their favourite books, Reading Champions and Inspiring Adults – empowering young readers to be positive critics of the written word.

The award ceremony blended art, drama, poetry and live performance, and saw:

• Year 1 pupils vote Grotti by Leonie Lord as the Picture Book Award winner

• Year 5 pupils vote Toxic by Mitch Johnson as the winner of the main fiction award

• Secondary pupils (Years 7–9) award Running Away for Beginners by Mark Illis

Reading Champions, Diya (Ark Ayrton Primary Academy) and Cooper (Penbridge School), and Inspiring Adults, Mrs Churchill and Mrs Lammas (both from The Flying Bull Academy), were also recognised on stage by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, and the Lady Mayoress, Leila Vernon-Jackson.

Next up is an eagerly anticipated event with renowned Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, best known for his powerful, relatable poetry – including the GCSE-set poem Remains. He’ll be hosting a free event for Year 10 pupils at the New Theatre Royal, bringing his work to life through live readings and conversation.

For younger children, a fun new walking trail will pop up across the city, created in partnership with the Early Language Support for Every Child (ELSEC) initiative via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Portsmouth City Council. The trail is designed to promote the message of Chat Play Read to support early language development and reading whilst keeping active.

“Portsmouth Library and Archive Service are delighted to support In Our Words and are hosting many events that support this year-long programme of activity celebrating libraries, books and reading,” said a spokesperson from Portsmouth City Council.

Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates said: “We’re looking forward to a record-breaking year with In Our Words – and what better way to celebrate than with a summer full of reading. It’s 2025, so we’ve set our sights on inspiring and hopefully achieving to have 2,025 children picking up a book and to keep reading through the holidays.

“We hope the buzz of the Book Awards has lit a spark, and that pupils carry that energy into the summer – whether they’re reading on at home, or outside, it doesn’t matter where! Just don’t stop. There are so many brilliant adventures waiting to be discovered.”

To find out more, please visit https://www.portsmouthcreates.co.uk/