Portsmouth's 432 Nomads launch new arts project highlighting migration, resilience and community spirit

A Portsmouth-based arts group is making a powerful statement with a brand new project that aims to bring people together through stories of migration, resilience and shared humanity. 432 Nomads, a creative collective known for working with refugee and migrant communities across the South, has launched Our Sanctuary: Ocean of Voices—a city-wide arts programme running over seven months and packed with performances, installations, and workshops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious project, supported by Arts Council England, brings together major local partners including Crying Out Loud, Aspex Portsmouth, Portsmouth Historic Quarter, Portsmouth Creates, Portsmouth City Council, and Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.

It's a programme that's as much about building bridges as it is about art—with events designed to spark connection, encourage empathy and give a platform to voices that too often go unheard.

Citywide Celebration of Culture and Community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Majid Dhana from 432 Nomads performing at The BASE Guildhall.

At the heart of Our Sanctuary is a focus on community-led storytelling. Split into three key phases, the programme invites residents, newcomers and artists to explore themes of identity and belonging in imaginative and moving ways.

Phase One: Refugee Week (16–22 June)

The project kicks off during Refugee Week with the national theme Community as a Superpower. Expect exhibitions, workshops, and live performances across the city—all designed to highlight the strength found in togetherness. Refugees, local residents, and creatives will collaborate to share their experiences and cultures.

One standout event, A Wave of Ocean Ink, is being co-ordinated by Alexander Armah, who says: "I'm truly looking forward to an evening of connection, creativity, and reflection. This event, co-created by young refugees and local youth, promises to be a powerful celebration of identity, resilience and the shared human experience."

Phase Two: Without Culture (July–September)

This immersive VR experience will take people into the stories of displaced individuals, using poetry, sound and digital art to build understanding and empathy. Created with input from digital artists and refugees themselves, Without Culture offers a unique and emotional journey into lives too often misunderstood.

Phase Three: A Sea of Words for Portsmouth (October)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project concludes with a stunning installation in the Portsmouth Historic Quarter, produced by Crying Out Loud with renowned Hong Kong artists Kingsley Ng and Stephanie Cheung. Thousands of paper boats will carry single words from members of the community—memories, hopes, and reflections—all brought to life through light, sound and performance.

Workshops and artist residencies are already underway in schools, libraries and community centres across the city, with people of all ages and backgrounds encouraged to get involved.

Register for events on Eventbrite: Our Sanctuary – Ocean of Voices

Find out more at: www.432nomads.com