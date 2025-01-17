Post-Christmas Clear-Out: CMe Media Donates Clothes to Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A marketing agency based in Lee-on-Solent has rallied to support their local Barnardo’s shop by collecting clothing donations.

CMe Media, which also houses CMe Automotive, responded to an appeal on the Voice for Stubbington Facebook group. Joe Younger, manager of Barnardo’s Stubbington, had posted at the beginning of January to highlight the shop’s need for donations, particularly ladies’ clothing.

The Fareham Innovation Centre, where CMe Media’s office is located, became a drop-off point for donations, inspiring a post-Christmas wardrobe clear-out among the team. Other businesses within the Innovation Centre were also encouraged to contribute.

With just a week to gather pre-loved clothes, the response was described as “inspiring.”

CMe Media team with Barnardos manager Joe (second from left)

Four members of the CMe Media team personally delivered the donation bags to Barnardo’s, where they were warmly received by the shop’s manager and volunteers.

Sarah Carter, Account Manager at CMe Media, said: “Our staff were incredibly quick to respond to the appeal. They loved the idea of supporting a great cause while also getting the chance to declutter their wardrobes after Christmas!”

This effort followed a similar initiative in December, where the team supported local charity shops through their Secret Santa tradition. The guideline required all gifts to be purchased from local charity shops, reinforcing their commitment to the community.

Looking ahead, CMe Media plans to continue its charitable efforts in 2025 by exploring new ways to support local causes and make a positive impact.

For more information about CMe Media or how you can support Barnardo’s, visit www.cmemedia.com or shop.barnardos.org.uk.