Premier’s Gosport Marina prepares to send-off adventurer James Ketchell

Premier's Gosport Marina, renowned for its rich maritime heritage and home of the Clipper Round the World Race fleet, will proudly serve as the starting point for adventurer James Ketchell's epic solo circumnavigation of the globe.

On Sunday 22 September 2024, weather permitting, James will set sail on his remarkable 30,000 nautical mile journey aboard his Class 40 yacht, "Mindset", of which Premier Marinas are proudly sponsoring. James’s journey will take him around the world in approximately 9 months with stops in the Canary Islands, Cape Town, Melbourne, Punta Del Este in Uruguay, Antigua and New York, before arriving back into Premier’s Gosport Marina next summer.

During the sail, James’ main mission is to take young people on a virtual journey around the world, inspiring them to try new things, believe in themselves and develop the right mindset. He will be using Starlink Internet on the boat and will be streaming live videos to classrooms around the world.

The marina has played a significant role in James's preparation, providing berthing, technical, engineering, and chandlery support to ensure "Mindset" is ready for the challenging voyage ahead. The marina's comprehensive services and prime location at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour offers immediate access to the Solent, making its waters ideal for preparing for such an ambitious journey ahead.

James Ketchell in Mindset

In addition to being a vital support base for James's voyage, Premier's Gosport Marina is a celebrated boating hub with a rich history in yacht racing. The marina has earned the prestigious Five Gold Anchors Award and proudly houses the fleet for the Clipper Round the World Race. Gosport also boasts a storied heritage, having been the home of the "Endeavour," a J-class yacht built for the 1934 America's Cup at the historic “Endeavour Quay” boatyard.

James, who has been passionately preparing for this voyage for 5 years, expressed his gratitude towards Premier’s Gosport Marina for their ongoing support. "I am extremely grateful to Premier Marinas for their help getting me to this point. My yacht, “Mindset”, has called Gosport its home for over a year now, and I am privileged to be right here in the hub of yacht racing and all the supporting services and facilities that have been offered to me during that time. Embarking on my third circumnavigation of the world, this time upon a yacht that I love, will be a significant challenge for me both physically and mentally, but one I am prepared for thanks to my team and the support I’ve received," says James.

“Mindset” will be moored opposite the Boat House Restaurant at Gosport Marina prior to setting sail later this month.

As well as an on-site restaurant, the marina offers an extensive full-service boatyard with both dry rack storage and pontoon berthing options. It also boasts a prime position, with easy access to Portsmouth's historic Naval Dockyard, the iconic Spinnaker Tower, and the vibrant Gunwharf Quays.

Jonathan Walcroft, Marina Manager at Gosport Marina, comments: "We are incredibly proud to support James on his inspiring journey around the world. Premier's Gosport Marina has long been a destination for adventurers and sailing enthusiasts, and it’s a privilege to play a key role in preparing “Mindset” for this remarkable challenge. Our team has worked closely with James to ensure that he has everything he needs for a safe and successful circumnavigation. As a leading sailing hub on the south coast, we continue to honour our legacy while supporting modern adventurers like James.

We are committed to exploration and excellence in the yacht racing community, and James’ journey is a testament to the spirit of adventure that defines our marina."