Prepare to scare with thrills and chills at The Watercress Line’s spooktacular Wizard Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Little wizards and witches will be brewing up plenty of eerie excitement at The Watercress Line this Halloween, when the spine-tingling Wizard Week returns from October 26 to November 3.

Fearless families will enjoy magical steam train rides, spooky activities, and enchanting adventures. From getting spellbound with magic wands to exploring Harry Potter-style coaches, there’s a host of Halloween fun to sink your teeth into! Hop on the Wizard Express and travel through The Watercress Line’s four heritage stations, including a stop at the famous footbridge where scenes from the Harry Potter films were shot. With unlimited train travel, you can explore the heritage stations at your own pace, making it a hair-raising day to remember. Creepy highlights include:

Slime laboratory : Create your own slime to take home in this new activity, guided by Professors Slugwind and Apricus.

: Create your own slime to take home in this new activity, guided by Professors Slugwind and Apricus. Circus skills : Don’t be scared – try juggling and other tricks in our circus skills workshop, upstairs at Alresford Goods Shed.

: Don’t be scared – try juggling and other tricks in our circus skills workshop, upstairs at Alresford Goods Shed. Magic shows : Enjoy daily magical performances at 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

: Enjoy daily magical performances at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. Frightening fancy dress competition : Come dressed as your favourite spooky character and take part in the daily fancy dress competition, held at 1:00pm and 3:00pm.

: Come dressed as your favourite spooky character and take part in the daily fancy dress competition, held at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. Creature feature : Get up close to some creepy crawlies and creatures at Ropley.

: Get up close to some creepy crawlies and creatures at Ropley. Terrific train travel : Ride the steam trains as much as you like and hop on and off throughout the day.

: Ride the steam trains as much as you like and hop on and off throughout the day. Fearsome fun for everyone: Craft a wand (for an additional cost), enjoy eerie arts and crafts, and listen to spooky stories.

Get ready to show off your spooky style in the daily fancy dress competition. Whether you're a witch, wizard, or creepy creature, there’s a chance to win a prize in one of three categories: ‘Brand New Wizards’ (under 4s), ‘Emerging Wand Talent’ (ages 4-8), and ‘Potion Masters’ (over 8s). The Watercress Line’s CEO, Rebecca Dalley, said: “This year's Wizard Week will certainly dare to scare! Little ghouls and ghastly ghosts, wise wizards, batty bats, and mini monsters can look forward to a weird and wonderful week at The Watercress Line”. “Be sure to book your tickets online early so you don’t miss out on the Halloween magic!” Find out more at: https://watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week