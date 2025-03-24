Primate researchers engage with and inspire children at major EU science event

University of Portsmouth and Newcastle University experts have showcased their work at the European Commission Science is Wonderful! Fair in Brussels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of animal behaviour scientists have presented their work at an EU scienceevent in Brussels, attended by 5000 schoolchildren.

Science is Wonderful! is an annual fair that brings together world-class scientists to engage with young audiences and spark enthusiasm for research. It is organised by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Teresa Romero presenting at the Science if Wonderful! fair.

It was designed to introduce schoolchildren to the fascinating cognitive abilities of primates and highlight the urgent need for conservation.

Visitors to the Portsmouth and Newcastle team’s booth had the chance to participate in four activities

We’re Not Monkeying Around! - Led by Dr Marine Joly, children played hands-on cognitive games used in real primate research, exploring how monkeys forage and understand their physical environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monkey Faces: Can You Guess What They’re Saying? - Dr Jerome Micheletta guided pupils through a game deciphering macaque facial expressions, helping them understand how primates communicate.

Dr Jerome Micheletta with European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva at the Science is Wonderful! fair.

Guess Like a Monkey: The Bingo Game - Dr Francesca De Petrillo introduced visitors to a logic game demonstrating how monkeys, like humans, make decisions based on probabilities.

How Does the Story End? – Dr Teresa Romero used an inquiry-based learning approach, engaging children with a puppet-driven activity about the impact of habitat destruction and plastic pollution on primates.

The team’s research focuses on how primates make decisions, solve problems, and communicate - insights that offer valuable comparisons with human behaviour. Their work extends beyond the lab, with field studies in European zoos and natural habitats like Indonesia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Marine Joly from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “As a Marie Skłodowska-Curie alumna, it was an honour to be invited to take part in the Science is Wonderful fair. With the team, we had such fun explaining our research, and the children were amazing and very engaged with all our activities.

(From L-R) Dr Teresa Romero, Dr Jerome Micheletta, Dr Marine Joly, and Dr Francesca De Petrillo

“We had the privilege to get a visit from the European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva, in charge of startups, research and innovation for the 27 European countries. We explained our projects on primate cognition and conservation and she was very enthusiastic .”

For more information, visit the centre’s web page here.