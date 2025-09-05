£5000 Golden Grant at Tesco Express, Hayling Island

We are delighted to be hosting Tesco’s Stronger Starts Golden Grants this Saturday, in Tesco Express on Hayling Island.

Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere in store for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to one of three local schools.

Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.

The three projects with the opportunity to get the £5000 grant are Catherington Infant School Association, Havant Academy & St John's CEC Primary School.

One customer who finds the golden token will be able to put this into our voting box for 1 of the 3 projects for that project to win the grant.