Pupils dive into water safety at Meon Way Federation with pop-up pool

Learning how to swim confidently and safely in water is incredibly important – and Meon Way Federation is reinforcing that message this summer with the return of its pop-up swimming pool.

The swimming pool, based at Moorings Way Infant School in Portsmouth – part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust - is back by popular demand. Pupils across Meon Way Federation who say the pool builds confidence on how to swim safely and with enjoyment.

Now in its second year, the initiative is being delivered through a partnership between the school, Swim:Ed, and Active Me 360, and is designed to improve pupils’ swimming proficiency and water safety skills.

In the UK, one in three children leave primary school unable to swim the essential 25 metres, with this figure expected to rise to 60% by 2026, according to Swim:Ed.

The community at Meon Way Federation welcome the addition of a pop-up pool for the summer term.

The pop-up pool programme tackles this challenge head-on by delivering a proven, data-driven solution that directly brings swimming instruction to schools.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, praised the school for their proactive approach to helping children and families in being confident around water:

“As Lord Mayor, I’ve enjoyed my visit to see the benefit the pop-up pool is having on children at Meon Way Federation.

“It’s really good for kids to learn to swim. We are an island city surrounded by the sea and we know anyone can get into trouble in the city and they need the confidence to be able to swim, so it’s a really good thing and I’m pleased it’s here. It’s a great idea and congratulations to Meon Way Federation for having this.”

Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress visit the pop-up pool at Moorings Way.

Executive Headteacher Sara Paine emphasised the positive impact on the swimming ability of children across Meon Infant School, Meon Junior School, and Moorings Way Infant School.

She said: “Swimming isn’t just a sport, it’s a life-saving skill, especially in a city like Portsmouth, surrounded by water. By bringing this pool into our school, we’re giving pupils the opportunity to build their confidence, enjoy learning, and stay safe in and around water. I know it achieves exactly this as pupils came up to me every day last year to say how rewarding their experience was.

“We’re proud to partner with specialist organisations to make this possible, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support of the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, who shares our belief in putting children first and preparing them for life beyond the classroom. It’s a powerful example of how, together, we can transform life chances.”

The Federation is committed to making swimming accessible and enjoyable for all children, and recognises that swimming is a crucial life skill, especially in a coastal region where understanding water safety can be life-saving.