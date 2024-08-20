Purbrook Horticultural Society announces winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer Show 2024 - The Results!

Borrow Young Peoples Cup for Best Exhibit in age 8-10 won by Rose Morris

Charles Rose Memorial Cup [Best Vegetable Collection] won by Peter Rogers

Peter Brooks Cup [Best Potato exhibit] won by Jim Osman

Winner's Cups - Who will Win Next Year?

Cornelius Cup [Best Vegetable exhibit excl collectiions] won by John Gilbert

Ted Miles Trophy [Most points Vegetables] won by Jim Osman

Juniper Cup [Most points for Novice] won by Alice McKerrow

Rowena Cup [Most points for Fruit] won by Peter Chivers

Dring Cup [Most points for Roses] won by Amanda Jones

Healey Cup [Most points for Flowers] won by Alice McKerrow

George Broom Memorial Bowl [Most points for pot Plants] won by Peter Chivers

Norman Cup [Most points for Dahlias] won by Graham Badrick

Rosemary Trophy [Most points for Floral Art] won by Maureen Simpson

Ava Trophy [Most points for Jams and Preserves] won by Angela Rogers

Charlwood Cup [Most points in all classes - Ladies] won by Alice McKerrow

Napier Cup [Most points in all classes - Gentlemen] won by Jim Osman

Enid Gauntlett Cup [Most points for Handicrafts] won by Joan Smart

Mary Gauntlett Cup [Best Fuchsia exhibit] won by Peter Rogers

Society Shield [Most points Monthly Show Table] won by Frances leppard

Janet Bendell Cup {Best Pot Plant] won by Jim Osman

Chairman's Cup [Best Floral Art exhibit] won by Maureen Simpson

Greta Carter Trophy [Best Novice Floral Art exhibit] won by Carole Rowland

Havant Borough Council Cup [Best Cookery exhibit] won by Charles Mobsby

Jim Mew Cup [Best Onion exhibit] won by Peter Rogers

Gauntlett Cup [Local Dahlia Championship] won by Graham Badrick

The National Dahlia Society Silver Medal won by Graham Badrick

The National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal won by Jim Osman

The National Vegetable Society Silver Medal won by John Gilbert

The Banksian Medal won by John Gilbert