Purbrook Horticultural Society announces winners
Borrow Young Peoples Cup for Best Exhibit in age 8-10 won by Rose Morris
Charles Rose Memorial Cup [Best Vegetable Collection] won by Peter Rogers
Peter Brooks Cup [Best Potato exhibit] won by Jim Osman
Cornelius Cup [Best Vegetable exhibit excl collectiions] won by John Gilbert
Ted Miles Trophy [Most points Vegetables] won by Jim Osman
Juniper Cup [Most points for Novice] won by Alice McKerrow
Rowena Cup [Most points for Fruit] won by Peter Chivers
Dring Cup [Most points for Roses] won by Amanda Jones
Healey Cup [Most points for Flowers] won by Alice McKerrow
George Broom Memorial Bowl [Most points for pot Plants] won by Peter Chivers
Norman Cup [Most points for Dahlias] won by Graham Badrick
Rosemary Trophy [Most points for Floral Art] won by Maureen Simpson
Ava Trophy [Most points for Jams and Preserves] won by Angela Rogers
Charlwood Cup [Most points in all classes - Ladies] won by Alice McKerrow
Napier Cup [Most points in all classes - Gentlemen] won by Jim Osman
Enid Gauntlett Cup [Most points for Handicrafts] won by Joan Smart
Mary Gauntlett Cup [Best Fuchsia exhibit] won by Peter Rogers
Society Shield [Most points Monthly Show Table] won by Frances leppard
Janet Bendell Cup {Best Pot Plant] won by Jim Osman
Chairman's Cup [Best Floral Art exhibit] won by Maureen Simpson
Greta Carter Trophy [Best Novice Floral Art exhibit] won by Carole Rowland
Havant Borough Council Cup [Best Cookery exhibit] won by Charles Mobsby
Jim Mew Cup [Best Onion exhibit] won by Peter Rogers
Gauntlett Cup [Local Dahlia Championship] won by Graham Badrick
The National Dahlia Society Silver Medal won by Graham Badrick
The National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal won by Jim Osman
The National Vegetable Society Silver Medal won by John Gilbert
The Banksian Medal won by John Gilbert
