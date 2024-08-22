Purbrook Horticultural Society Summer Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We did It!

Following a year of cold winds, torrential rain and then sizzling high temperatures [often all in one day], the Purbrook Horticultural Society did manage to host the Annual Summer Show on Sunday 18th August at Crookhorn College, Waterlooville.

The Show demonstrated the resilience of Gardeners to overcome all events to produce giant Onions and dinner plate sized Dahlia's while still finding time to bake mouth watering Cakes.

The Floral Art and Handicraft classes showed skill and imagination as was also demonstrated by younger members making Vegetable Monsters; Decorated Cakes and even Gardens in a Seed Tray. the Refreshments area was brimming with cakes made and donated by members that would not have looked, or tasted, out of place in a Patisserie and was a welcome place to sit and chat to friends old and new.

John Gilbert Knows His Onions!

Refreshed and ready to continue, visitors were afforded the opportunity to purchase Plants and Bulbs, try their luck on the Raffle or Tombola and finally purchase that extra Cake or jar of Preserves to enjoy at home for Tea.

A really fun, friendly afternoon for the whole family according to the many visitors so if you were inspired please visit the web site www.purbrookhorticulturalsociety.org.uk to see the benefits of the £5 per annum per household [yes household not individual].

Alternatively come along to the Trading Store on London Road Purbrook adjacent to the allotments on a Saturday morning between 0930-1130 to meet the volunteers in person. Not an Allotment holder?

You can still join. Not have access to a Garden? You can still join . The next scheduled Show is the Spring Show on Sunday 16th March 2025 at the Deverell Hall, London Road Purbrook. Schedules are now available so you can starting planting now!