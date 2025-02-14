Purbrook Park Pupils compete in the PETA Apprentice Vs Dragons Den

They presented their idea to a room full of people and the 4 Dragons; established and well-respected business leaders from our region.

Our 'Health Hit' app was received very well as the team put across a passionate and well-thought-out and financially sound presentation.

The Pitch

Health Hit is a rewards app that supports young people (11-17yrs) to make healthy food choices when purchasing foods; the healthier the food the more points you acquire. Members scan a QR code at the tills and points are added to their account which they can then cash in for leisure days/events, active wear, prize draws for larger prizes like a gym membership. The pupils decided they would like to be a non-profit organisation with all remaining finances remaining from subscriptions, being allocated to local sporting/dance/leisure activities and funding support for mental health issues impacting a young person's weight.

The amount of research and financial planning these pupils put into this project was incredible and such a fabulous and original idea!

We were not crowned overall winners last night, but their trophy for 'Most Original Concept' now sits proudly on the mantelpiece in the Headteacher’s office.

90 schools started this process back in September 2024, and it is a huge achievement to even make it to the finals and to reach the Top 5 was incredible! We are very proud...

