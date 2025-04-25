Purbrook & Waterlooville super slimmers throw slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming World members in Purbrook & Waterlooville have raised over £6,000 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

The Purbrook & Waterlooville Slimming World groups, who meet weekly at Phoenix Community Centre and Waterlooville Community Centre, collected 205 bags to help support life-saving research.

Slimming World Consultant Mel Knibbs, who runs the Slimming World groups, says she’s proud of how her members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

Slimming World Consultant, Mel Knibbs, with just some of the donations to Cancer Research UK

Mel says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes”.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.1

Mel says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World groups to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

Mel’s Purbrook Slimming World group is held at Phoenix Community Centre in Purbrook on Wednesday mornings and evenings and Waterlooville Community Centre on Monday evenings. For more information or to join one of Mel’s groups either pop along or call her on 07702633420.

Or, for more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.