Reconnecting with Nature

Claire-Marie McBride, The Mindful Movement Coach facilitates her Mindful Movement Method across many Schools, Communities and as an Entrepreneur in Residence at University of Portsmouth and this week she’s taking us back into nature at Rushmere Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushmere Farm is home to many workshops and educational sessions and this week they are hosting ‘Wild Rogues’, created by Farmer George, to inspire people back into nature.

Each day volunteers will be out on the farm, embracing country life with organic vegetable, to bread and pizza making workshops. Every morning and late afternoon free yoga and Mindful Movement sessions will be held by Claire McBride for a unique wellbeing experience to elevate your wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camping is available for £5 and also includes dinners with this community to connect with good people doing good things.

The Mindful Movement Coach

All are welcome, if you feel called to spend some time in nature and learn more about farm life - you can find more information to book on Rushmere’s website:

https://rushmerefarm.com/products/wild-rogues