Reconnecting with Nature
Rushmere Farm is home to many workshops and educational sessions and this week they are hosting ‘Wild Rogues’, created by Farmer George, to inspire people back into nature.
Each day volunteers will be out on the farm, embracing country life with organic vegetable, to bread and pizza making workshops. Every morning and late afternoon free yoga and Mindful Movement sessions will be held by Claire McBride for a unique wellbeing experience to elevate your wellbeing.
Camping is available for £5 and also includes dinners with this community to connect with good people doing good things.
All are welcome, if you feel called to spend some time in nature and learn more about farm life - you can find more information to book on Rushmere’s website:
https://rushmerefarm.com/products/wild-rogues