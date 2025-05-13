Long Distance World Record Endurance Team Thunder Child II Endurance powerboat racing is a test of man and machine over significant long distances, and the world’s leading challenge crew and record-breaking vessel, Thunder Child II, is set to power into Southampton fo the world-renowned boat show this September

The Southampton International Boat Show is the UK’s largest boating and watersports festival. It is already attracting a stellar lineup of showcase boats, built for speed and power to complement a new feature area for the 56th edition of the 10-day event - The Powerhub.

A star show attraction will undoubtedly be Thunder Child II - the 22-metre (72ft) high-speed golden craft, named after the fictional torpedo ram in H.G. Wells’ novel The War of the Worlds. It is owned and piloted by Nick Ogden, the founder of the financial technology business, Worldpay.

Thunder Child II currently holds six world records (ratified by the UIM, the International Governing Body of Powerboating Sport), and has a top speed of 54 knots, which is also the name of its operating crew.

The 54 Knots crew use their record attempts to collect vital data for work on developing seawater-based fuel cell systems. Seawater forced through a fuel cell delivers electricity, meaning that the oceans could become a carbon-zero source of marine fuel.

The team's mission is to generate enough power to charge the electric engine on their tender using just saltwater-based fuel cells.

54 Knots team leader Nick Ogden says this Southampton International Boat Show is a unique opportunity to experience the Thunder Child II in British waters.

“We are excited to share the Thunder Child II in all her glory in Southampton International Boat Show’s purpose-built Marina this September. The whole 54 Knots crew, supported by Performance Marine Group, is preparing to share our life at sea with visitors, show them onboard, and give them real insight into the world of competitive global endurance racing,” he explains.

The Powerhub is a new show destination to explore the finest performance craft and kit in the UK, hear from experts, and experience the thrill of power and speed out on the water.

It will feature a superb selection of leading brands, including BHG Marine, Boatsmart, Brig Ribs, Grand Ribs, Highfield Boats, Nordkapp Boats, Sea-Doo, Silver Boats UK, Smartliner Boats, Volvo Penta, and Williams Jet Tenders, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other showcase craft built for speed and power, confirmed for this year’s Southampton International Boat Show, include HMS Blazer (P279).

HMS Blazer (P279) is an Archer Class P2000 Fast Patrol Boat, built by Watercraft Marine in 1985, one of five based in Portsmouth’s naval base. It regularly contributes to wider fleet training and international exercises, reaching as far as the Arctic Circle in northern Norway.

The Southampton International Boat Show brings together hundreds of leading watersports and boat brands. Set against the spectacular backdrop of Europe’s largest purpose-built show marina, you’ll find everything from paddleboards and dinghies to sleek superyachts, sea fishing suppliers, and the latest tech innovations.

