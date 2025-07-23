Registration opens for 2025 ‘March for Men with Kev’
The organisers of March for Men with Kev are proud to announce that registration is now officially open for this year’s walk, taking place on Sunday 14th September 2025 in PETERSFIELD Square. Now in its third year, the event continues to grow in strength and spirit, uniting the community to honour the life and legacy of Kevan Birkett, who lost his battle with prostate cancer but inspired many to take action.
Kevan was just 57 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2021 after experiencing persistent neck and shoulder pain. Despite the devastating news, he devoted himself to raising awareness, often seen walking through Petersfield — even with bright blue hair — encouraging men to get checked early. His message was clear: early diagnosis saves lives.
The March for Men with Kev began in September 2023, started by a group of Kevan’s friends and family who had marched alongside him in London. Since then, the event has raised nearly £25,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and PCaSO (Prostate Cancer Support Organisation).
This year, the walk will also support The Rosemary Foundation, a local hospice-at-home service that provides compassionate end-of-life care.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 14th September 2025
- Location: Petersfield Square
- Time: Registration from 10:00 am, Walk starts at 10:45 am
- Distances: 2.5K, 5K, and 10K routes (all flat and accessible)
- Cost: £5 per adult (includes Prostate Cancer UK t-shirt if needed); Free for children and dogs!
Whether you’re walking in memory of someone, supporting a loved one, or raising awareness for men’s health, this event is a powerful opportunity to stand together.
Why It Matters:
- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.
- Over 52,000 men are diagnosed every year in the UK.
- 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime.
- One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer.
How to Get Involved:
- Register Now: Visit our Eventbrite page to secure your spot.
- Be a Static Marshal: Cheer on walkers and help guide the route — just 3 hours of your time can make a big impact.
- Donate a Prize: Contribute to our Tree of Prizes fundraiser — email [email protected]
- Make a Donation: Can’t attend? Donate online or scan the QR code available on our social media pages.
Let’s March Together
“This event isn’t just a walk — it’s a movement. A celebration of community. A tribute to Kev,” said co-organiser and son Liam Birkett.
“Let’s march for our fathers, brothers, husbands, sons, and friends. Let’s march for Kev.”
Follow us:
Facebook & Instagram: March For Men with Kev
Hashtags: #MarchForMenwithKev #MarchForMen #ProstateCancer
Let’s step up, speak out, and make a difference — together.