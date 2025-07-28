Relaunch of family friendly board game, craft and role play cafe

Meeple Play Cafe is a small, family-run business located in Hythe. Although the cafe has been open since August of the previous year, ownership changed hands in February when Robin and his partner took over. Since then, the new owners have been working diligently to refresh the cafe and offer something new to the local community. Meeple Play Cafe is more than just a cafe—it offers screen-free fun for all ages, from 0 to 100, including crafts, board games, and a dedicated role play village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe now features a brand-new breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu with popular items such as pancakes and bacon, avocado toast, filled bagels, slab sandwiches, and loaded hot dogs. In addition to the food and award-winning coffee, the cafe also has a fully licensed bar offering spirits, wine, prosecco, and a wide selection of craft beers from independent breweries, including local favorite Vibrant Forest.

The craft offerings have also expanded, now including a large variety of paint-your-own ceramics—with options for glazing and firing—alongside decoupage, seasonal paper crafts, and more. Later in the year, Meeple Play Cafe will host beginner craft nights for adults, bottomless brunches with a twist, and a variety of creative workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board game library features beloved family classics as well as a broad range of beautiful and unique games. There is something for everyone, and the friendly team is always available to help guests learn new games, taking the stress out of rule-reading.

Over 100 board games to appeal to ages 0-100

The role play village, situated in a separate area from the main cafe, is designed for children up to 6 years old. It includes nine individual playrooms that mimic local shops and landmarks such as Hythe Fire Station, PC Builders, Millies Tea Rooms, Sunnyfields Farm Shop, Jane Bidwell Flowers, Meraki Beauty Studios, and the New Forest National Park. These playrooms were created in collaboration with local businesses, many of whom donated equipment, signage, and even lent a hand with painting. The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the community has been overwhelming, and the owners are proud of the engaging space they’ve created—a place where families can connect and the local spirit is celebrated.

Community involvement has always been at the heart of Meeple Play Cafe. The team regularly participates in events and classes throughout the village and has worked hard to reflect that local pride within the cafe. A ribbon-cutting event for the individual playrooms, featuring the participating businesses, will be taking place soon.

Starting August 1st, Meeple Play Cafe will be open from 8am–4pm Monday through Thursday, 8am–10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am–4pm on Sundays. Private evening events have already begun, including Crafty Nights, Adult Gaming sessions, and Murder Mystery evenings, with even more exciting activities planned for the future.