Remember, Remember the 5th of November

Staff and residents at Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island celebrated Bonfire Night with a bang this November 5th when they wrapped up warm to gather around the firepit with baileys hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, some sweet treats and sparklers.

Bonfire Night commemorates the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot when 14 individuals tried to blow up the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament on November 5th 1605. Staff and residents made a traditional Guy to burn on the bonfire while the fireworks lit up the night sky.

The residents enjoyed traditional bonfire night treats, including jacket potatoes, hot dogs and spiked hot chocolate beautifully prepared by the head chef Hayden before heading over the Westergate to watch their firework display.

Heather a resident at Wimborne Care Home said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together. The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”

Sarah Peach General Manager at Wimborne, said: “We had a fantastic time building the bonfire and making the Guy, our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by. We had a great sing-a-long around the bonfire drinking our spiked hot chocolate, it’s been a brilliant evening.”

