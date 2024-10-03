Resident has a good day on the fairway.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Resident, Colin here at Wimborne Care Home on Hayling Island was told he would never get back on the green and continue his life long hobby but the activities coordinator Zoe wouldn’t let that be the case proving no matter what age you can continue to enjoy one of your passions in life!

Colin has been playing golf since he was 18 while living in London he took lessons and fell in love with the sport. Throughout his life he has played every week in courses all over the country and been part of several suburban and country golf clubs through the years his favourite was always playing and Sand Martins. Colin went from playing every week to playing everyday when he retired to spain and lived for many years on the costa blanca.

When Colins health condition deteririated he came back to the UK to be nearer his family and move back onto hayling island where had lived for many years.

Since coming into Wimborne Care Home Colin tells many stories of his golfing experiences and how happy it made him throughout the years and even being able to share his passion with his Son who is now part of a local golf club. Being told he would never be able to play golf again has always made Colin down because it has been a big part of his whole life.

Colin getting back in swing of things!

Zoe decided to get Colin back out there and share his hobby with some other residents from the Home to share his expertise. In contact with the local Tournerbury Golf Centre who helped organise a session on the driving range we headed out on the mini bus.

Colin was so excited to be back in the swing of things just being surrounded by lovely grounds and seeing people on the course brought back many memories for Colin. We got our bucket of golf balls and stepped onto the green. Colin shared some insider tips with the other residents took get a good swing and he himself started to get his skills back.

Colin said: “it feels amazing to get back in the saddle, they said I would never play again and here I am”. Colin didn’t stop talking about his experience for the rest of the day and couldn’t wait to tell his friends and family already waiting for the next session.

Everyone at Wimborne Care home believes the most important things in life is keeping up your personal hobbies and interst and coming to live in a care home does not mean giving up on those passions.

Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne provides residential careand dementia care for [number 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.