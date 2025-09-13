Residents at Hayling Island Care Home jive to the beat with local performers

Residents at Wimborne Care Home were transported back in time this week as a local jive group brought energy, rhythm, and joy into the home with a lively performance.

The talented dancers showcased classic moves to much-loved tunes, filling the home with music and laughter. Residents clapped along, tapped their feet, and even joined the performers on the dance floor—many rekindling happy memories of their younger days.

“It was wonderful to see so many of our residents getting up to dance and enjoy themselves,” said Zoe Home Activities Coordinator at Hayling Island Care Home. “The jive group brought such a fantastic atmosphere, and the smiles on our residents’ faces said it all.”

The event is part of the home’s commitment to providing engaging activities that spark joy, connection, and reminiscence for residents. Regular entertainment, from live music to themed events, is an important part of life at Wimborne Care Home, ensuring residents stay active, social, and fulfilled.

Jive Dancer with Resident Elizabeth

One resident, Doreen shared: “I used to love dancing when I was younger it brought back so many happy memories. I didn’t think I’d be jiving again, but I had a go and it felt brilliant!”

The jive evening was a true celebration of music, movement, and community spirit, leaving residents and staff alike with unforgettable memories.

Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.