Retired GP reflects on lifesaving role of research in cancer remission

A retired GP is highlighting the life-changing impact of clinical research, fifteen months into remission from high-risk myeloma, thanks to his participation in a national trial at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU).

Dr Sean Evans, a former Naval medical officer, received his diagnosis following a routine blood test at his local surgery. He was referred to the Haematology team at Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA), where he began an intensive treatment journey supported by both clinical and research teams.

“My diagnosis came as an unexpected shock,” Dr Evans shared. “Choosing to take part in a trial when your future feels uncertain can be overwhelming, but the expert guidance and compassionate support I received gave me confidence. Since achieving remission, I’ve been able to spend precious time with my grandchildren and travel abroad, opportunities I may not have had without research.”

Dr Evans participated in the national RADAR trial, which analyses bone marrow samples to identify the most effective treatment strategies for myeloma and detect small numbers of cancer cells that may remain after treatment.

Dr Sean Evans with members of the Haematology & Oncology Department

His treatment began with an intensive induction programme at QA, involving regular infusions and home-based medication. Research nurses played a key role in supporting him through the complex regimen. Six months later, Dr Evans underwent a stem cell transplant at Southampton General Hospital, before returning to QA for continued care.

Now fifteen months in remission, Dr Evans continues to receive monthly maintenance infusions. Conscious that myeloma may return, he maintains a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sun safety.

Gemma Dixon, Senior Research Sister for Haematology and Oncology at PHU, said: “Without research, there would be no national or international guidelines to shape treatment and ensure high standards of care. Trials also offer access to cutting-edge therapies patients might not otherwise receive.

“I’ve taken part in a research trial, as has my daughter, so I understand how meaningful it can be. The contribution of patients like Dr Evans is invaluable.”

Dr Evans is also an active member of the PHU Myeloma Support Group, where members discuss upcoming trials and offer mutual support through shared experiences.

As part of Red4Research Day, which celebrates the vital role of clinical research in healthcare, PHU is encouraging more patients and families to consider taking part in trials.

To learn more about current research opportunities at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and Isle of Wight NHS Trust visit https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/research and https://www.iow.nhs.uk/services-and-departments/research-and-development, or register to Be Part of Research.