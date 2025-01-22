Retiree finds forever home in Chichester new build
After years of living in older properties, Andrew was ready for something hassle-free. He explains: “What sold me on a new build was the low-maintenance and energy efficient design. Everything is brand new, so there are no hidden surprises or costly renovations.”
New builds like those at New Fields can provide easy access to urban amenities while maintaining a sense of tranquillity and the appeal of a low-maintenance home cannot be overstated. Energy efficiency is another major advantage of new builds. Andrew recalls his time in an Edwardian flat in Hove, where keeping warm in winter was both challenging and costly. “With this home, I can turn the heating on for a short while and it stays warm all day.”
Andrew’s journey sheds light on why new builds might be the best option for retirees.
Previously living in a remote area also had its challenges for Andrew. “Where I lived before was too rural- you needed a car for everything”, he explains. Seeking a more connected lifestyle, Andrew prioritised being within walking distance of Chichester’s city centre, with its shops and amenities.
Andrew’s previous home was a three-story townhouse, but he was specifically looking for a property with fewer stairs and practical features. His new home, a detached four bedroom ‘Stratford,’ came ready to move into, complete with modern appliances and tasteful decorations as it was previously a show home.
“I also wanted a long drive to accommodate two vehicles, a generously sized kitchen-diner, and high ceilings,” Andrew adds. “This property checked all my boxes.”
For Andrew, the decision to purchase a new build was clear. “Having moved several times, I wanted a smooth, hassle-free process, and Redrow delivered that. This home is perfect for me, its low maintenance, energy efficient, and in a prime location.”
New builds offer a compelling combination of practicality, comfort, and modern design for retirees. For Andrew, it was a choice he hasn’t regretted for a moment.
