Retiree finds forever home in Chichester new build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For retirees like Andrew Paice, finding the perfect home is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about lifestyle, convenience, and peace of mind. At 69 years old and retired from a career as a paramedic, Andrew wanted a home that suited his new chapter in life. After living in a rural area, he found exactly what he needed in a new-build home at Redrow's New Fields development in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of living in older properties, Andrew was ready for something hassle-free. He explains: “What sold me on a new build was the low-maintenance and energy efficient design. Everything is brand new, so there are no hidden surprises or costly renovations.”

New builds like those at New Fields can provide easy access to urban amenities while maintaining a sense of tranquillity and the appeal of a low-maintenance home cannot be overstated. Energy efficiency is another major advantage of new builds. Andrew recalls his time in an Edwardian flat in Hove, where keeping warm in winter was both challenging and costly. “With this home, I can turn the heating on for a short while and it stays warm all day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew’s journey sheds light on why new builds might be the best option for retirees.

Andrew Paice

Previously living in a remote area also had its challenges for Andrew. “Where I lived before was too rural- you needed a car for everything”, he explains. Seeking a more connected lifestyle, Andrew prioritised being within walking distance of Chichester’s city centre, with its shops and amenities.

Andrew’s previous home was a three-story townhouse, but he was specifically looking for a property with fewer stairs and practical features. His new home, a detached four bedroom ‘Stratford,’ came ready to move into, complete with modern appliances and tasteful decorations as it was previously a show home.

“I also wanted a long drive to accommodate two vehicles, a generously sized kitchen-diner, and high ceilings,” Andrew adds. “This property checked all my boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Andrew, the decision to purchase a new build was clear. “Having moved several times, I wanted a smooth, hassle-free process, and Redrow delivered that. This home is perfect for me, its low maintenance, energy efficient, and in a prime location.”

Andrew Paice

New builds offer a compelling combination of practicality, comfort, and modern design for retirees. For Andrew, it was a choice he hasn’t regretted for a moment.

Redrow has a range of home available at their nearby development Lavant View in Chichester. Prices for a three-bedroom home start from £435,000. To find out more please visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/lavant-view.