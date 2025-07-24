Richard Quigley MP officially opens new SpaMedica diagnostic and treatment centre on the Isle of Wight

Richard Quigley MP, Member of Parliament for Isle of Wight West, officially opened SpaMedica’s new state-of-the-art Community Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (CDTC) in Newport on Wednesday 23rd July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, which began delivering cataract care to NHS patients in February 2025 and has already supported hundreds of local people, is transforming access to NHS ophthalmology services for patients across the island.

Located at the Innovation Centre on St Cross Business Park, the CDTC is part of SpaMedica’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality NHS care in community-based settings, helping to reduce local waiting times for treatment while alleviating pressure on local hospital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit by Mr Quigley marks the formal opening of the facility, which enables cataract patients to attend their pre- and post-operative appointments without having to travel to the mainland, saving time and money on travel costs. Patients will travel to SpaMedica’s eye hospitals in either Southampton or Portsmouth for cataract surgery itself, where the provider offers a free transport service with pick-up and drop-off from mainland ferry terminals.

L-R: Tom Fellows (Head of Policy and Value Proposition), Richard Quigley (MP for Isle of Wight West), and Clive Shepherd-Wraight (Hospital Manager)

Just under 30% of Isle of Wight residents are aged 65+, and with one in three of this age group expected to develop cataracts in later life, the CDTC is addressing the growing demand for accessible cataract care.

Richard Quigley MP said:

"It’s great that we have the community diagnostic and treatment centre here on the Isle of Wight. It means constituents can now have two out of their three appointments closer to home, and on the day of their surgery, SpaMedica offers a free patient transport service to collect patients from the ferry to their chosen SpaMedica hospital. This will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Islanders and it’s a good example of local healthcare supporting national priorities, such as the government’s vision for more accessible care. So, I’m really happy to have been invited to officially open the centre.”

The Isle of Wight clinic directly contributes to the ambitions set out in the government’s ‘10-Year Health Plan for England: Fit for the Future’, which emphasises the importance of early diagnosis, community-led care, and reducing the burden on hospitals. By offering streamlined, patient-centred services in a local setting, the new centre supports the plan’s goals of modernising the health service and improving health outcomes for patients through more integrated, accessible care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Fellows, Head of Policy and Value Proposition at SpaMedica, commented:

"We’re proud to bring our services to the Isle of Wight and to be part of the long-term transformation of NHS care. Our new centre reflects SpaMedica’s mission to provide high-quality treatment in accessible settings that work for patients. This centre is already playing a vital role in reducing waiting times and helping more people maintain their independence and quality of life."