Rise in number of kids whose emotional wellbeing is cause for concern in Portsmouth

Experts reveal a worrying rise since the Covid-19 pandemic

New figures released by the Department for Education and analysed by the mental health treatment experts at the UKAT London Clinic reveals a concerning rise in the number of kids living in Portsmouth whose emotional wellbeing is classed as a ‘cause for concern’.

The data shows that the proportion of looked after children in the area who are affected by poor emotional wellbeing is at the highest level since records began.

In Portsmouth, over HALF - 51%- of looked after children aged 5-16 have an emotional wellbeing score of 17 or over - classed as the most serious; a ‘cause for concern’.

Emotional wellbeing needs to be encouraged, UKAT London Clinic urges

Data is collected by local authorities through a strengths and difficulties questionnaire (SDQ) and a single summary figure for each child (the total difficulties score), ranging from 0 to 40, is submitted to the Department for Education through the looked after children return. A higher score indicates greater difficulties (a score of under 14 is considered normal, 14-16 is borderline cause for concern and 17 or over is a cause for concern).

UKAT London Clinic’s analysis of the data shows that before the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2019/20, 36% of looked after children in Portsmouth’s emotional wellbeing was a cause for concern. This has risen to 51% in the latest figures for 2022/23.

Comparatively, the national average is just 40%.

Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist at the mental health and wellbeing treatment provider at the UKAT London Clinic comments;

“It is crucial during a child’s early years that they are nurtured into developing a positive sense of themselves and others; their overall mental health is as important to a child’s safety and wellbeing as their physical health. Their wellbeing impacts all aspects of their life, including how they build relationships with those around them, their disposition to learn and their physical wellbeing.

“The best way for parents or caregivers to support positive emotional wellbeing in a child is to regularly demonstrate to the child that there is always someone there to listen and support them; ask the child how they’re doing to help them to get used to talking about their feelings and emotions.”

The UKAT London Clinic offers emotional wellbeing support and mental health treatment to anyone aged 16 and over across the country, and 24/7 confidential help and support is available.