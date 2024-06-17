The Rose gardens in Portsmouth is in bloom. Captured by My Portsmouth By Drone. Shoes the garden from above in a different prospective. Was a beautiful day, Fathers day down in Southsea. Such a beautiful peaceful place to unwind and relax. Enjoy the many different types of Rose's within the garden
