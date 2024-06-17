Rose Gardens in bloom by drone

By Kevin My Portsmouth By DroneContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST
The Rose Gardens in bloom. Captured by My Portsmouth By Drone on Father's day.

The Rose gardens in Portsmouth is in bloom. Captured by My Portsmouth By Drone. Shoes the garden from above in a different prospective. Was a beautiful day, Fathers day down in Southsea. Such a beautiful peaceful place to unwind and relax. Enjoy the many different types of Rose's within the garden

Rose Gardens

1. UGC-Image-283788

Rose Gardens Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rose Gardens

2. UGC-Image-283789

Rose Gardens Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rose Gardens

3. UGC-Image-283790

Rose Gardens Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rose Gardens

4. UGC-Image-283792

Rose Gardens Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.