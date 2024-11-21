Rowans Hospice launches a Christmas Tree Collections initiative to reduce waste while raising funds for the Charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Christmas Tree Collections will be taking place Friday, 10 January and Saturday, 11 January 2025 with the support of TJ Waste, Tree Assist Ltd (formerly South Downs Tree Surgeons) and Zurich.

On Friday, 10 January and Saturday, 11 January 2025 residents in dedicated PO-postcodes can have their real Christmas tree collected and recycled hassle-free while also supporting Rowans Hospice at the same time.

The Rowans Hospice Christmas Tree Collection service must be booked in advance by Sunday, 05 January 2025. Trees are then collected in a convenient way on either 10 or 11 January to be recycled into wood-chippings and mulch. This initiative is running in partnership with Just Helping, with support from TJ Waste, Tree Assist Ltd (formerly South Downs Tree Surgeons), and Zurich.

Local residents can book their collection using an online platform, which allows supporters to make a suggested donation of £20 to support Rowans Hospice at the same time.

Rowans Hospice Christmas Tree Collection Poster

The platform can be accessed via www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/christmas-tree-collection/. A confirmation email will be sent upon booking, which confirms the time and date booked and instructions on where to leave the tree for collection.

Collection booking deadline: Sunday, 05 January 2025

Collection dates: Friday, 10 January and Saturday, 11 January 2025

Trees can be collected from the following postcodes: PO1, PO2, PO3, PO4, PO6, PO7, PO8, PO9 1, PO9 2, PO9 3, PO9 5, PO9 9, PO12, PO13, PO14, PO16, PO17 5.

Yvonne Penny-Filewod, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be joining other hospices across the UK in launching our Christmas Tree Recycling service. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see it grow into a regular event that not only brings our community together, but also provides a vital annual income stream for Rowans Hospice.

We are incredibly grateful to our partners and local organisations who are supporting us with tree collections – their expertise and help is truly invaluable. Every penny donated for recycling your tree will go directly to support Rowans Hospice, helping families during some of their toughest times, and the Spark Community Centre, who work closely with Rowans Hospice. Each tree recycled represents support for a local family in need.

"This is all about community – and we couldn’t do it without you. Together, we’re making a real difference!"

For more information, visit the Rowans Hospice website: www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/christmas-tree-collection/