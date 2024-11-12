Rowridge transmitting station marks 70 years of broadcasting across the Isle of Wight and Southern England
First established on 12 November 1954, Rowridge initially brought BBC’s 405-line television coverage to a broad region including Southampton, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Dorchester, Chichester, Brighton, Winchester, and Salisbury, bringing television into homes in the region for the very first time.
Today, Rowridge stands as a vital part of the broadcasting infrastructure, delivering FM and digital radio and television services through a 172-metre (564 ft) tall mast. Owned and operated by Arqiva, the Rowridge transmitter is one of only two main transmitters in the UK – the other being Rosneath in Scotland – to broadcast on both horizontal and vertical polarities, with the main six multiplexes available in vertical polarity. This unique dual-polarity feature helps to reduce co-channel interference from continental transmitters, ensuring more reliable reception for viewers across southern England.
Reflecting on this significant anniversary, an Arqiva spokesperson commented: “Rowridge transmitting station has played a central role in the broadcast landscape of southern England and the Isle of Wight for 70 years. The team at Arqiva is incredibly proud to have supported television and radio services here, providing an essential link for communities in the region. As we look to the future, we’re committed to maintaining high-quality broadcast services for generations to come.”
The station has witnessed and adapted to the major shifts in broadcasting technology over the past seven decades. From its early days of black-and-white television, Rowridge has transitioned through colour TV, digital broadcasting, and now serves as a critical radio and digital TV transmitter for the region.
As the Rowridge transmitting station marks its 70th year, it continues to stand as a testament to the importance of broadcast innovation in connecting communities.