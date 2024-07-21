Royal Hospital Chelsea Pensioners visit Fareham Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fareham Bowling Club, Leigh Road, Fareham, welcomed The Royal Hospital Chelsea Pensioners, on 17th July, to its Bowling Green for a friendlygame of Bowls, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

Adorned in their iconic Scarlett Uniforms the 20 pensioners marched into the ground to the music synonymous with them, The Old Brigade, with club members lined up on the green to welcome them and clapped them as they marched.

Rosemary Bailey, the Fareham Bowling Club President said: “We have all been looking forward to this day. We have had a number of fabulous events to mark our 50th Anniversary, games against Bowls Hampshire and Bowls England last month and a 24 hour Bowlathon to raise funds for the RNLI. Today is particularly special for us."

She continued: “We have had a brilliant game this afternoon and sat down to a nice meal afterwards, to chat with the players and other visitors attending today. We couldn’t of had a better day, even the sun shone for us.”

Chelsea Pensioner and Team Captain for the day Mike Simmons said; “We would like to thank you all for such a wonderful day”.

The Chelsea Pensioners are the iconic faces of the UK’s veteran community. They reside at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, their 326-year-old home founded by King Charles II in the heart of London. If you want to know more please visit www.chelsea-pensioners.co.uk

If you want to know more about Fareham Bowling Club or are interested in giving bowls a try contact Bob Alger on 07558 801739 or visit www.farehambowls.org.uk