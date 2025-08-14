S-FABS race to victory in support of the Selsey RNLI

Sunday 3rd to Sunday 11th August 2025 saw the return of Selsey Lifeboat Week, a series of events celebrating and fundraising for the Selsey Lifeboat Station. The station is a crucial part of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a charity dedicated to saving lives at sea since 1824.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether on land or out on the Sussex waters, local businesses and residents came together for a variety of activities throughout the week, culminating in Selsey’s annual Lifeboat Day on 11th August.

S-FABS, a family-run steel fabrication company, regularly fundraise for the RNLI Selsey and several of their employees volunteer at the lifeboat station. So, when they received the dates for this year’s Lifeboat Week, participating in some way was a no-brainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Male, Commercial Director at S-FABS said, “We feel incredibly lucky to have the Selsey RNLI services available, no matter the hour, for the safety of everyone at sea. As a local business on the water’s edge, the least we can do is help ensure they have the much-needed funds required to make this exceptional service possible.”

First place trophy

Selsey Lifeboat Day included live entertainment, fairground rides, local community stalls, fireworks and ­– perhaps the most anticipated feature – a raft race, where ten teams took to the very waters the lifeboat station monitors for a fast-paced race in self-made rafts.

One of these teams was made up by six S-FABS employees. After much preparation, the team proudly pushed their oars through the water with hundreds of spectators cheering them on from the beach.

Opting to minimise their impact when building their raft, S-FABS borrowed key equipment from two local businesses – a builder and a farmer. And they clearly put their combined craftmanship skills to good work, because their raft crossed the finish line in first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted with their win, the S-FABS team expressed how the trophy will only spur them on to continue supporting the charity.

S-Fabs Raft

The Selsey Lifeboat Station provides the local community with a 24-hour search and rescue service, seasonal lifeguards and water safety initiatives. They rely solely on the support of volunteers and donations to power this lifesaving service, so events like the raft race – supported by local businesses like S-FABS ­– truly help RNLI stations to save lives at sea.