Saddle Up! Wimborne Care Home hosts Cowboy and Western BBQ bash for residents and community

Cowboy hats ready

Boots, BBQ, and a whole lot of Western fun! Wimborne is proud to announce its successful Cowboy & Western BBQ, a rootin’-tootin’ celebration designed to bring joy to residents, families, and the local community.

The event was held in the courtyard here on Hayling Island of Wimborne Care Home. Guests can had an afternoon filled with classic BBQ favourites like chilli hot dogs and BBQ pulled pork burgers, live country and western music and even some line dancing.

“We wanted to create something special that would spark memories and bring smiles,” said Zoe Freeman the Senior Activity Coordinator at Wimborne Care Home. “Our residents love the spirit of the Wild West, and this event gives them and their families a chance to kick back and have fun together., this whole event was inspired by one of our residents love for country music, her favourite was Dolly Partons Island in the stream and she loved singing along with her husband”

This event was free and open to families, friends, and members of the public which came to celebrate with the residents and brought the heart of the West to our home!