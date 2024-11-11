sailing off the camber

The ASC Portsmouth team had fantastic time delivering sailing sessions to young people off The Camber Dock last week in Old Portsmouth.

The sessions, which were funded by The Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner and spearheaded by The Waterfront Restorative Approaches Partnership (WRAP), nurtured a safe and fun environment for some of Portsmouth’s young people to enjoy the beauty of the historic Old Portsmouth waterfront.

As part of the WRAP, the October Half Term activities were planned and delivered in collaboration with local groups and stakeholders who have a mission to help build stronger and more cohesive communities along the Southsea & Old Portsmouth Waterfront.

On Thursday 31st October, the WRAP held a Youth Community Day, bringing young people and the wider community together in The Square Tower. The day allowed young people from all over the city to take part in a variety of activities from Pompey in the Community, Motiv8, URBOND and Tall Ships Youth Trust in addition to their sailing sessions.

Senior Lead Instructor at ASC Portsmouth, Ross Dixon said:

“The things we’re doing this week are awesome, we are delivering some key water safety messages and getting young people involved in watersports and to experience the water in a really positive way” After each sailing session the young sailors were invited to The Round Tower for hot chocolate and snacks. They were also invited to participate in restorative feedback circles where their voices and opinions on a range of local issues could be properly heard. The area of Old Portsmouth has previously had some issues around tombstoning and antisocial behaviour, but this week enabled communities to be brought together, enabling the area to be enjoyed by all.

Steve Rolls, Portsmouth Mediation Service Manager said:

“The Restorative idea is that when we team up and collaborate, we are stronger and more effective, this has been demonstrated in a very powerful way this week as Portsmouth’s top youth organisations and services have come together to host something special for our young people. This unity attracts others and looking forward I see many other groups and organisations joining this exciting collaborative journey”