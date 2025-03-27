Samantha scoops award for long-term weight loss success

An inspirational slimmer who has maintained her 3st 12.5lbs weight loss for two years and three months has reached the semi-finals of a national competition which celebrates long- term weight management.

Samantha Jones runs a Slimming World group in Bedhampton and uses her own experiences to support around 80 members in the community each week.

Samantha was one of just 26 Slimming World Consultants from across the UK to secure a place in the semi-finals of the organisation’s Top Target Consultant 2025 competition, held at its head office in Derbyshire. The competition celebrates Consultants who have shown a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their own weight loss, while helping and inspiring others in their local community to make changes too.

Samantha first joined her local Slimming World in June 2021 weighing 13st 5.5lbs after finding her weight was impacting the way she felt about herself inside and out. she reached her target weight of 9st 7lbs in December 2022 and has maintained it ever since – a total of 2years 3months.

Samantha Jones after

She says: “Before joining Slimming World, my weight was a big issue for me, consuming my daily thoughts and stopping me from doing the things I now enjoy. I went through several rounds of IVF treatment that was unsuccessful, after losing weight I decided to try again and I am now the proud Mum to my beautiful twins.

“When I first joined group I didn’t dare to believe that I’d be able to lose weight and stay slim for good. I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d have to restrict myself and this would mean missing out. With Slimming World it just wasn’t the case.

"Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t missing out, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods I love, like pasta, chocolate and potatoes and I've lost 3st 12.5lbs while doing so. I had always loved cooking but fell out of love with it. Slimming World has inspired me to start again and it’s re-ignited my spark. The Slimming World Kitchen boxes are great for this too.

“I remember being nervous and full of doubt when I got to my first Slimming World group. I also remember how quickly those nerves disappeared though. All the group members and my Consultant were so welcoming. It was refreshing to be in a space where everyone was on the same journey and cheered each other on – I didn’t feel like I was alone anymore. I’d say from my very first group something switched in my mind and I started to believe I could lose weight – in fact, I was determined to reach my weight loss goal – and stay there. That self-belief and commitment was a game changer for me.”

Samantha Jones before

It wasn’t long before Samantha started to think about how she could get moving more and Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Body Magic, has helped her build up her activity levels at her own pace. She says: “Now I can run after my 29month old twins, which is great as they often run in different directions.”

After losing 3st 12.5lbs and reaching her target weight, Samantha wanted to help other people make the changes she had made and so decided to train to become a Slimming World Consultant herself in January 2024. Now she supports slimmers at her groups held at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton and St Michael’s and All Angels Church Leigh Park.

She says: “I love where I am in my life right now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful Consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect.

"I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still work full time as a Police Officer and be a present mother to my twins. I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members too – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

