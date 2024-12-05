Santa Bus returns to Portsmouth bringing festive cheer and support for charity

The Santa Bus has returned to Portsmouth this Christmas season to bring joy and raise funds for vital charities across Hampshire and surrounding area.

Santa has taken the wheel of the Stagecoach bus with his trusty elf throughout this month to bring festive fun and magical experiences as well a raise funds for the Cosham-based The Elizabeth Foundation, which provides education services for babies and preschool children with all degrees of deafness.

Taking different routes in the city and surrounding area each day, the festive themed bus is a welcome sight around the city and organisers hope will make a real difference to the charity.

A spokesperson for The Elizabeth Foundation said: “We’re delighted to be chosen as the Portsmouth Santa Bus charity this year. The funds raised will help us continue providing vital support to children with hearing loss and their families, giving them the best possible start in life. It’s wonderful to see the community come together to spread joy and make a real difference this Christmas.”

Over in Chichester, the Santa Bus will feature a panto theme, giving passengers the chance to “Find the Panto Character” and enter a prize draw for shopping vouchers. Families can participate by tagging photos of the characters on social media. Funds raised through this initiative will support West Sussex Mind. “The creative approach of the Santa Bus is inspiring,” said a representative from West Sussex Mind. “Their support will help us make a real difference to mental health in the community during the festive season.”

Winchester’s Santa Bus will join the festivities in mid-December, raising funds for Winchester Hospice. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Santa Bus team for choosing to support our work caring for local people. Their efforts bring such joy to their passengers and the donations bring much needed contributions to support our services to those in and around Winchester,” said Jo Westerman, fundraising officer at Winchester Hospice.

Santa buses have also appeared in the Aldershot and Guildford areas and last year, the Santa Bus initiative raised over £5,000 for local charities which the organizers hope to exceed.

To find out more about when the Santa Bus will visit your area or how to join the festivities, follow Santa Bus Portsmouth on social media.