Sarisbury Green care home steps up to support foodbanks with community fun run

Residents and team members at a Sarisbury Green care home teamed up with a local running group to raise vital food supplies for families in need.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Ancasta Grove, on Barnes Lane, hosted a one-kilometre fun run around the village with the help of the Holly Hill Runners – raising donations and awareness for local charities Fareham Foodbank and Waypoint Hub along the way.

The care home residents dressed in their best exercise gear and walked, ran or wheeled their way around the route, which started at Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Passersby cheered the runners on and donated essential food items for the cause.

The energetic initiative raised two fully-stocked baskets of donations for Fareham Foodbank and Waypoint Hub, which provide struggling local families with vital supplies of food, medicine and other necessities.

Audrey Chiduku, Home Manager at Ancasta Grove, said: “I am incredibly thankful to all the residents and relatives for taking part in such a charitable event – we couldn’t have done it without their high spirits and cheerful attitudes. It was lovely to see so many smiling faces cheering each other on, and as a collective they managed to run an impressive 100 kilometres!

“I would also like to say a massive thank you to staff at Ancasta Grove who helped to make this event a success. We’re always keen to create strong links with our local community and provide support where we can. We were honoured to aid Fareham Foodbank and Waypoint Hub, who we know will benefit a huge amount from the donations.

“Thank you also to the Holly Hill Runners and the team at Holly Hill Leisure Centre for their support. We will continue to host similar events which aim to benefit our community as part of our community engagement initiatives, and we always appreciate any support in any form.”

Ancasta Grove has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as respite and end-of-life care, and is proud to be able to offer a ‘home for life’ if an individual’s needs change over time.

For more details about Ancasta Grove, contact Customer Relations Manager Chris Roby on 023 8168 0527, or email [email protected].

For more general information, visit www.careuk.com/ancasta-grove