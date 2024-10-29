ScamAware – Citizens Advice Portsmouth are helping residents fight back against scams

Citizens Advice Portsmouth is a much loved, trusted and long-established advice service in the city. The 85-year-old charity is busier than ever, helping those in need to move forward with the problems they face, and campaigning on big issues when their voices need to be heard.

The nature of the advice and support, offered to residents has always been shaped to meet the needs of the community we serve. The ScamAware project is a standout example of this.

The Community Training project was launched at the beginning of the year, with the aim to raise awareness and share vital information about scams. ScamAware is funded by the OPCC to help prevent scam related crime.

So far, the team has worked directly with over 500 adults across the city and have shared trusted scams advice and knowledge with many hundreds more; through the delivery of accessible and tailored training workshops, talks, outreach visits, social marketing, the drop-in service, and private appointments for clients who believe they have fallen victim to a scam.

Community Talks Help Raise Awareness

Many residents have told us they feel increasingly concerned, frustrated and frightened by scams, and are often contacted daily by scammers using email and phone.

The ScamAware team are committed to reaching residents all over the city because anyone can fall victim to a scam and the impacts can be devastating. This service is particularly vital for those who might be considered vulnerable, socially isolated or who may not have the digital skills or knowledge to protect themselves.

The project’s goal is working to ensure as many people as possible know what a scam is and how to spot one, understanding what they can do to protect themselves and others, how to report scams and any concerns, and access any additional support needed.

The initiative continually receives positive feedback from clients we have worked with, reporting they are more confident, aware and better understand the common features of scams now - which is helping them to better identify suspicious activity. They also tell us they know who to turn to for trusted help and are far more likely to report a scam than before.

Today, most people are thought to know what the word scam means but it’s always helpful to explain; scams are deceitful acts used to obtain personal information, data and steal money.

Scammers operate whenever they see an opportunity to take advantage, their ploys are increasingly sophisticated and can appear highly convincing. Staying alert is key.

Scams can occur wherever we are; face to face, by post, on notice boards, by phone, email, on internet search engines, fake websites and online adverts, in Buy and Sell groups, by text or direct messages via WhatsApp or Messenger, using QR Codes, and through social media platforms.

We understand, everyone can be targeted by scammers and it is hard to know what to trust nowadays but recognising the common features of all scams, can help us all to fight back and stop scammers in their tracks.

If you’re not sure if something is genuine, always consider:

· Is it unsolicited, unexpected contact?

· are they communicating in an unusual manner?

· is there the threat of a negative consequence - such as a fine, legal action, account closure or missing out on a special deal?

· is there the promise of a positive reward - such as a lottery win, investment return or even a potential romance / friendship?

· are they requesting any personal or financial information?

· is there pressure, are they demanding you take immediate action?

If you can answer YES to any of these, you may be dealing with a scammer and you should always stop, check or seek trusted advice, before you continue.

There are many types of scams around but here are some examples, recently reported to the ScamAware team:

· text messages about a parking fine

· text messages from a family member in trouble

· emails or messages containing a link to click

· offers of an unmissable financial investment opportunity

· a card through the door from a parcel delivery company

· fake QR codes on parking meters

· a bank call advising an account has been hacked

· bogus charity subscriptions to help children or animals

· automated phone messages about account problems

· your PC needing urgent technical support

· fake apps to download

· fake websites

· workman at the door offering cheap repairs for non-existent issues

To avoid being scammed, always question what is happening before acting. Remember:

· If you are contacted out of the blue, it could be a scam

· Be cautious and don’t allow yourself to be pressured

· Seek trusted help if you are concerned

· Always make checks using your own trusted methods

· Never click on links, share personal or financial information

· If something seems too good to be true, it often is

· Share your scams knowledge / experience with others

· Always report scams

If you need advice or help with scams, call the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133. Call free from mobiles and landlines. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm except on public holidays.

You can find help with scams via our website www.caportsmouth.org.uk or contact the ScamAware team at [email protected]