Schools Invited to join Ickle Pickles fundraising challenge for World Prematurity Month!

This November, schools are being called to take part in a heartwarming and exciting initiative to support the tiniest and most vulnerable members of our communities.

The Ickle Pickles Charity is launching a special Fundraising Challenge in celebration of World Prematurity Month, and your child’s school could make a big difference - and win a fantastic prize in the process.

The challenge is simple: raise as much money as possible for Ickle Pickles during November - or you can take part at any time of the year, for example, for a Christmas Charity Challenge in December.

The school that tops the fundraising leaderboard will be rewarded with an unforgettable day out at the Bubble Rush Fun Run - with free tickets for the entire class!

The Bubble Rush Fun Run is no ordinary event. Taking place on 10 May 2026 at Cams Hill School, Fareham (PO16 8AH), the thrilling run features four different bubble stations, where high-powered foam cannons blast out a spectacular, 4-foot-deep bubble bath of colourful foam. It’s a fun-filled, foamy experience for all ages - and a fantastic incentive for schools to get involved.

How to Enter

Parents and carers are encouraged to speak to their child’s school about participating. To register interest or get more information, schools can contact Lorraine at [email protected].

About Ickle Pickles Charity

The Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity works tirelessly to support neonatal units across the UK by raising funds to purchase life-saving equipment for premature and critically ill babies. Since its founding, the charity has donated hundreds of essential items to hospitals, from incubators to ventilators, helping give thousands of babies the best start in life.

Premature birth can happen to anyone - around 1 in 13 babies in the UK are born prematurely. Ickle Pickles aims to ensure that every neonatal unit has the equipment needed to care for these babies during their critical first days and weeks.

World Prematurity Month

November marks World Prematurity Month, a global campaign to raise awareness of the challenges faced by premature babies and their families. World Prematurity Day, observed on 17 November, brings attention to the need for improved neonatal care and celebrates the strength of these tiny fighters.

By taking part in the Ickle Pickles Fundraising Challenge, schools can help raise awareness, support life-saving work, and have a bubble-blasting time while they’re at it!

Don't miss out - talk to your school today and help make a big difference for tiny babies.