Scouts is growing in Cosham

Do you know someone between the ages of 4 and 14 who would love to have fun and learn valuable life skills? Cosham Scouts are hosting a taster session for young people in this age group, offering a chance to discover what Scouting is all about

Cosham Scouts are inviting young people aged 4 to 14 to a taster session on 28 September, offering the chance to explore a range of exciting activities and discover what Scouting is all about. Held at the 62nd Portsmouth Scout Hut, Hawthorne Road (PO6 2TL), the event will feature hands-on experiences designed to teach valuable life skills.

The session is split into two age groups:

12-1pm for 4-5 year olds

1-2pm for 6-14 year olds

Young people aged 4-14 can get involved in Scouts in Cosham

Scouting offers over 250 activities, from abseiling and cooking to geocaching and water sports. At the taster session, young people will have the opportunity to try some of these activities, while developing key skills such as leadership, teamwork, independence, and problem-solving.

Portsmouth Scouts are also seeking volunteers to support their groups. Roles vary from working directly with young people to helping behind the scenes with tasks such as administration, IT, and fundraising.

Volunteer Anne encouraged families to take part, saying: “This is a great opportunity for young people to have fun, learn new skills, and try activities they’ve never done before. For adults, it’s a chance to share their skills and help the next generation grow.”

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/62ndPorts.