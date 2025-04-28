Sell-out charity music event raises the roof – and over £1,500 for Prostate Cancer UK!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The beautiful Newtown House Hotel, Hayling Island was the venue for a sell-out music festival on Easter Sunday, promoting awareness and raising funds to combat Prostate Cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message? That all men aged over 50 need a regular (annual) blood test (PSA), still the best way to find cancer, at its earliest stages, and eradicate before taking hold. YOU MIGHT EXPERIENCE NO SYMPTOMS AT ALL!! If you are unsure, visit your GP and insist on a test, all within your rights. The statistics are shocking; as per Cancer Research 2017-19 (the most recent) 55,000 new prostate cancer diagnoses per year, 28% of all new (male) cases, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, 78% of men treated, live for at least 10 years: the earlier any diagnosis the better.

The venue was fantastic with huge thanks to events co-ordinator Sarah Henderson and her team for their generosity, also to Snows Toyota, Waterlooville, the main sponsors. The buzzing full house was treated to a varied musical selection over the 9 hours, with singer Karen Barnett and the Fine Voice chorus creating a perfect start to the event. They were followed by the Prostate Gland Band, set up by organisers Richard Andrews and Gary O’Connor. Richard said, “when diagnosed with advanced Prostate Cancer in August 2024, my immediate response was to alert everyone I could reach, through social media etc. An early diagnosis makes treatment much easier and less distressing for the patient, and far cheaper for the NHS. Alas, too late for me but not, I figured, for many of my mates! We formed a band, and I suggested the name “The Prostate Gland Band”, simply to get people used to saying the words! I thought my mates would shy away from the name, but in fact they embraced it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spreading the word through open-mic spots in and around Portsmouth, the band sought a wider audience; sound engineer Roy Firman (who did a great job with the sound) came up with the idea of a larger musical event and so was born “Prostate-Fest”.

The Prostate Gland Band at the Prostate Cancer awareness raiser

Other performers offered to help, including “The Rambling Dooburys”, blues-inspired “King Rollo and Fraser Harper”, the Irish-influenced “Plastic Shamrocks” (Gary O’Connor again) and finishing with the rockier “Friday Street”. All delivered a superb show, demonstrating once again the great talent there is on the local music scene, as well as the generosity of local people, raising over £1,500 altogether.

Between acts, compere Ken Ebbens (also of Fine Voice and The Flash radio station) carried out interviews with Richard Andrews, and also Rob Eastwood, who both bravely, poignantly and very effectively told their cancer story, emphasising the importance of regular cancer screening.

Brilliant busker “Mark Handley” kept the audience entertained as he roamed through the audience singing his entertaining songs during band change-overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile young Libby Andrews, assisted by boyfriend Christopher, ran the raffle, sold T-Shirts and CDs, and simply charmed further donations out of others, raising over £650! Very sincere thanks to the multitude of raffle-prize donors, including Newtown House Hotel, Inn on the Beach, Smile Makers and others.

A great day, a very worthwhile cause, a fantastically supportive audience, excellent performers and awareness/funds raised!

Gentlemen aged 50 and over: get regularly tested! NOW!!