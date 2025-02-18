Showhome Initiative Empowers Local Businesses to Showcase Their Products

Major homebuilder, Cala Homes, brought its Showhome of Support initiative to its The Willows development in Burridge.

To celebrate thriving businesses around Burridge, Cala Homes has accessorised their stunning five-bedroom showhome at its The Willows development with a carefully curated selection of items from the area's most beloved independent shops.

This initiative, part of Cala’s 'Showhome of Support,' underscores the homebuilder’s commitment to fostering community connections and supporting small, local retailers.

The 'Showhome of Support' initiative was created as part of Cala’s broader Community Pledge, aiming to leave a positive social imprint in the areas where it builds. This initiative uniquely displays products from local businesses within the showhome, allowing visitors to experience the distinct character and quality of Fareham’s independent retailers.

Soap showcased in the bathroom from a family run shop based in Swanwick village.

The local businesses and their featured products include:

· Ginger Candle – Osmḗ Candles – Created in Hampshire, Osmḗ specialise in hand-scented, hand-poured candles using sustainably sourced soy wax and wicks.

· Bath board – The Dancing Woodman – The bathroom features a versatile 100% reclaimed wood bath board which is handcrafted by Curbridge-based carpenter, Aaron.

· Hand Soap & Lotion – Plum & Ashby – This decadent duo is made up of 98% natural ingredients and brings a luxurious feel to everyday rituals in the bathroom. Plum & Ashby was founded by friends, Vicky & Freya through their love of luxury moments in the heart of Hampshire.

Coffee on display in the kitchen is provided by Deveroast, only a seven-minute drive from the development.

· Old Engine Room Coffee Blend - Deveroast – The coffee blend proudly displayed in the kitchen was provided by coffee roasting enthusiast and 90s DJ, Pete Deverux who creates seasonal blends in Botley, a seven-minute drive from The Willows development.

· Sparkling Wine – Quob Park – Produced at the Quob Park Estate, nestled in the picturesque Hampshire countryside, this sparkling wine is made using the Méthode Traditionnelle way – just like in the Champagne region, but right here on the doorstep of Wickham and a perfect addition to celebrate special occasions at home.

· Gin – Fareham Wine Cellar - Sourced from an independent wine merchant in Fareham, the gin brings a touch of sophistication to the kitchen. Renowned for their extensive expertise in food and drink, they offer a remarkable selection of spirits, liqueurs, and rare finds.

· Tea Towel – Wild Art Gallery – The tea towel brightening up the kitchen was created by Wickham artist, Sarah Featherstone. Her watercolours aim to capture life in the Hampshire countryside in a whimsical way.

· Mugs and Milk Jug – Mountwood Pottery – On the kitchen table, the striking earthenware was purchased from the Westlands Farm Shop and was hand-thrown by Southampton-based potter, Eveline.

· Goats Soap Bars – The Barn at Friends Farm – A family-run shop based in Swanwick village crafted the rustic homemade soaps from the goats on their smallholding.

· Stain glass Boat Sculpture – Seaview Studio – The bespoke yachts sculpture on display was beautifully designed by Jo Munford, a stain glass artist whose studio is situated near Netley Abbey. She draws her inspiration from the estuary nearby and her love for the sea.

With properties available at The Willows, including a range of 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes, the development offers a wide variety of options for growing families, and those looking to downsize. All homes come with an all-inclusive specification throughout, including Bosch kitchen appliances, state-of-the-art flooring, lawned rear gardens and EV charging.

For more information about Cala at The Willows, Burridge or to book an appointment to view the showhome, please visit: www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/south-east-england/hampshire/the-willows-burridge/

To learn more about Cala’s Showhome of Support, visit: www.cala.co.uk/sustainability/people-and-communities/community-pledge/showhome-of-support/