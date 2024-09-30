Sign up for free Software Development Skills opportunity to boost Solent’s IT workforce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring software development professionals have the exciting opportunity to learn new IT skills and grow their career faster with free training offered by the Solent Growth Partnership.

The Software Development Skills Bootcamp course aims to help participants upskill in the rapidly evolving tech sector. It also provides vital training for individuals looking to transition into tech roles and for businesses seeking to support their existing IT staff.

James Ford, Head of Enterprise and Skills at Solent Partners, commented: “Software development is a fast-growing industry, creating new opportunities for those with the right skills. This free course will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of software development skills, learning everything from coding fundamentals to advanced software development techniques, ultimately leading to better job prospects and career progression.

“Software Development is a game-changer for both individuals and businesses in our region and we invite anyone interested in this technology to join us. As technology continues to drive economic growth, it's essential that we equip our local workforce with the skills needed to thrive in this digital age. By investing in this programme, we are not only providing individuals with new career opportunities but also ensuring that businesses in the Solent have access to a well-trained, highly skilled talent pool.”

The Level 3 course is being delivered by Havant and South Downs College, is predominantly online and focuses on digitally upskilling adults to address the skills gap in the tech sector, covering coding, programming, website design and app development. It offers flexible training solutions designed to fit around participants’ commitments and is tailored to suit both beginners and those with some prior experience in the field.

Emma Thomson, Head of Faculty - Adults at Havant and South Downs College said: "HSDC are delighted to be offering this Software Development bootcamp to address a very important skills gap. We are excited to be inviting our first cohort in next week to begin upskilling and ready to start their journeys into software development careers. We have some places remaining for our second cohort starting in November, so please do take a look at this opportunity to add software development to your skillset."

For more details and to sign up to the course visit: https://solentpartners.com/our-services/business-and-skills-support/skills-bootcamps/