Simply the best - Celebrating Excellence at Marriott House and Lodge
Marriott House and Lodge recently celebrated the exceptional dedication and hard work of its staff by hosting its own Care Awards ceremony. The event brought together staff, residents, and their families for an afternoon of celebration and appreciation. Awards were presented across various categories, including "Outstanding Carer," "Nurse of the Year," and "Department of the Year," recognising the unwavering commitment of the team in providing high-quality care. The afternoon was filled with heartfelt speeches, laughter, and applause, highlighting the vital role of care workers in creating a nurturing and supportive environment.
General Manager, Nikki Culleton said: “This is an amazing achievement, I’m so proud of each and every department that we have here at Marriott House and Lodge.”
Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.