Simply the best - local activities coordinator scoops regional award

Zoe Freeman at Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island has beaten all the competition to be crowned Divisional Activity Coordinator of the year in the Barchester Care Awards 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 2,900 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Zoe is over the moon to have been named the Divisional winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe said: “ it is such a honour to be nominated by not only my fellow staff but even my residents and their family. It is wonderful to win this title for the south and know that people appreciate all my hard work, it is such a honour to be able to make people happy every day and help enrich my residents lives”

Zoe and Sarah at the Care Awards

Zoe and General manager Sarah headed to Manchester for the awards and joined in a day of celebrations for winners throughout the country. Not only did they celebrate at Manchester but all staff and residents at Wimborne Care Home dressed to the nines and celebrated Zoe’s win popping the champagne and showing support and gratitude to the hard work Zoe puts in each and every day.

General Manager, Sarah, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of her. Zoe deserved this title for dedication to her job and how she truly goes above and beyond every day. Wimborne is lucky to have her”