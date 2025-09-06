Sisters’ success: Paige and Kayleigh shine together at Slimming World

Sisters Paige and Kayleigh have not only been supporting one another on their incredible weight loss journeys, but they’ve also won our Two Together competition – showing just how powerful family support can be when it comes to making lasting lifestyle changes.

For Paige, the transformation has been nothing short of life-changing. Having lost an incredible 5st 5½lbs, her body confidence has soared, and her inspirational images were even picked up by Slimming World on Instagram because of the amazing difference she has achieved.

At first, Paige was nervous about sharing her journey publicly, worried about negative comments or being trolled. Instead, she was overwhelmed by the positive support she received.

Paige shares: “I made a choice – not just to lose weight, but to take back control of my life. I had to lose weight for a laparoscopy ovarian cystectomy in March 2024, and being told it wouldn’t go ahead unless I changed was a wake-up call. But it also became my motivation. I didn’t just want to be ‘thin’, I wanted to live, to be healthy, to be strong, and to never again be held back by something I could change.

Paige before and after her confidence just shines through

I joined Slimming World in October 2024 with my sister Kayleigh & I weighed 19st 10½lbs. For most of my life I felt like my weight defined me — that no matter what I achieved, it was the first thing people saw. I knew something had to change, not just for how I looked, but for my health and confidence.

Now, at 14st 5lbs, I’m 5st 5½lbs lighter and so much happier, healthier, and prouder of myself. Slimming World gave me the tools and support to finally take back control of my life, and I’m proof that change really is possible. I wouldn’t be here without Samantha Jones & the Thursday 5:30pm group support xx”

Together, Paige and Kayleigh have proven that support, determination, and belief can make anything possible. Their story shows how Slimming World isn’t just about food and weight loss – it’s about health, confidence, friendships, and a brighter future.

Huge congratulations to Paige and Kayleigh – you’re both an inspiration to us all!

Paige and Kayleigh winning the two together competition

Paige and Kayleigh attend Sam’s Slimming World group on Thursday evening at 5.30pm at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Leigh Park but there is a choice of two other sessions at 4pm and 7pm. Sam also runs a Saturday morning group at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton at 7.30am, 9am and 10.30am.