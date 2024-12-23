Slimmers Selection Collection
Members of Lea's Slimming World groups in Waterlooville answer the call for help every single year, and this was no exception. They kindly donated 120 selection boxes to be gifted to children at their Christmas parties.
They also donated £100 of stocking fillers - sent to Santa in good time to help him distribute to local children this Christmas.
Slimming World Consultant Lea comments "my members are simply amazing - every year they astound me with their generosity. It always causes giggles in our sessions that we are talking slimming tactics whilst surrounded by boxes of chocolates!
Although chocolate is not off limits with Slimming World, we do like to donate it in volume at this time of the year."
No food is off limit with Slimming World, with Lea's members having lost an incredible 700 Stone this year.
"I've seen 40 members achieve their personal target awards, given out 65 Club 10 awards, where members have lost 10% of their starting weight this year" says Lea "such fantastic health benefits being achieved each and every week. We've even achieved 5 prestigious Gold Again Awards this year too!"
You can find out more, or join Lea's successful groups every Friday or Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Church in Waterlooville. Contact Lea for more info 0781 221 0088.