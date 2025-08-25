Slimming World Consultant Celebrates 10 Years Of Success And Relaunches Southsea group

When I walked through the doors of Slimming World for the very first time back in February 2015, I’ll be honest—I didn’t think it would work for me.

Like many people, I’d tried countless ways to lose weight and had convinced myself nothing could make a lasting difference. But within just three weeks, I was celebrating my first half-stone award and felt great.

On the 23rd December that same year, I had achieved my dream target weight—two stone lighter, healthier, and happier than I had felt in a long time. Slimming World’s unique approach, where no foods are banned and nothing is off-limits, completely transformed my relationship with food. I loved the freedom, the flexibility, and the support so much that I found myself wondering if I could help others discover the same life-changing results.

That dream became a reality in April 2018 when I launched my first Slimming World group in North End. Just six months later I opened a second group in Fratton. By May 2019, I had taken a leap of faith and left my full-time job to focus solely on my members and groups.

Feeling fantastic on my Wedding Day in July 2023

Through all of this, I’ve maintained my target weight by following the Slim for Life plan, supported every step of the way by my own consultant. Even during my pregnancy in 2020 I was able to adapt the plan safely. At nine months pregnant, I actually weighed less than when I first joined. And after giving birth to my beautiful daughter Scarlett in June 2021, I lost my pregnancy weight within three weeks and even went on to set a brand-new target, half a stone lighter than before.

This December marks two milestones I’m immensely proud of: 10 years as a Slimming World target member, and 7½ years as a consultant. These years have brought me not only better health but also confidence, energy, and a new outlook on life. I love being able to help others find the same freedom and joy I’ve discovered, and the key to it all is simple—keep coming to group. The encouragement, accountability, and support really do make all the difference.

I’m so excited to now be re-launching a Tuesday 9:30am Slimming World group at St Margaret’s Church, Highland Road, Southsea, on the 9th September. I’d love to welcome both new and returning members to join me.

I also run other groups locally:

Tuesdays at 5:30pm – North End Baptist Church.

Thursdays at 5:30pm & 7pm – The Portsmouth Academy School.

Slimming World has given me more than just weight loss—it’s given me a brighter, more confident future. And if it worked for me, it can work for you too.