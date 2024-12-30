Slimming World member Carolyn Metcalf loses 2 stone 7 lbs to allow her to continue holidaying and enjoying life

Before losing weight

Carolyn attended a doctors appointment for a general health check and discovered that she had high blood pressure and would need to be on blood pressure medication. ‘Being told that my weight was a major factor and how it would benefit me if I lost weight was hard to hear but I knew the GP was speaking the truth.’ Carolyn

The doctor told Carolyn about a Slimming World on referral scheme which helps people with a higher BMI to join for free with a 12 week course to take back control and learn new healthy habits with how to shop cook and eat.

Carolyn says ‘I have to be honest I hadn’t really heard much about Slimming World although I had seen local groups advertised in the area. I can’t lie I didn’t want to go I was very apprehensive. I joined our local Slimming World group on a Thursday evening as this fitted in well. I remember being really nervous about walking through those doors for the first time. In fact I remember being embarrassed and ashamed. But that quickly changed after being welcomed by current members. My consultant Sam took the time to explain the plan and I quickly felt comfortable and formed friendships which I believe will last a lifetime. In fact I am now part of the social team and do the weigh station.

Sam is a lovely consultant and so passionate about helping people to get healthy. The Slimming World plan works so well not just for myself but for everyone no matter your age or dietary requirements.

After feeling fabulous and enjoying life

I got to my dream target weight in just over 1 ½ years and the health benefits are amazing I don’t get breathless when walking, my joints and back pain have now gone.

‘To say that joining Slimming World changed my life I feel it has given me my life back. I lost the weight as I like to travel and have holidays and I feared the declaration on my holiday insurance for the medication required for high blood pressure would stop me from travelling. I felt that I was thrown a lifeline to lose weight to avoid the medication and reduce the blood pressure. Before I always dressed up as the ugly one but now I dress up as I please and feel great. I have loads of energy and enjoy my holidays. I really want to reach out to anyone who has any health issues and say that Slimming World is not just for women who want to look good, in all of Sam’s groups she is always talking about the health benefits and lives that she is helping to support and change is amazing.

Slimming world consultant Sam says ‘Carolyn is an inspiration in group, watching her confidence grow week in week out has been a pleasure. All of my members make me so incredibly proud.

Sam runs groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.45am and 9.15am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 5.30pm and 7.00pm.

Don’t put off your health issues for another day and join now and make it the best decision you ever make.