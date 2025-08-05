Slimming World slimmer Hayley proved medical opinion wrong!

Feeling years younger

When Hayley Greener walked through the doors of Liz Philo’s Fareham Slimming World group in 2024 she could never have believed that she would be 7.5 stone lighter only a year later!

Having suffered from an electric shock from the top of her neck down her spine Hayley was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder and her mobility suffered. She was then further diagnosed with Lipo-lymphoedema, and her weight started to rise. Having spoken to medical experts she was led to believe that it would be near impossible to lose weight due to her combined conditions. Luckily one female doctor gave her a 12-week free referral to join Slimming World and that’s where things changed for the better.

‘This was a game changer! I had thought “I’m good, I eat well, what could I learn?!” Well, I learned a lot! And now I eat better, and I’ve lost weight’ says Hayley. ‘I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, I was told it was impossible. I’ve probably added years to my life and my overall health has improved. There has been significant loss of inches to my legs too. With 25cm from the top of them gone and 12cm off my ankles too! I used to wear size 22/24 and now I’m loving my size 12. I know that if I can do it then so can anyone with the right help and support. I owe so much thanks to Slimming World, Liz and my new ‘family’ at group every Thursday morning.’

Liz Philo, Slimming World consultant says of Hayley ‘It has been to true joy and privilege to watch Hayleys transformation over this last year. When she first came to group, she had very little confidence or self-belief. Now I always introduce new members to her, and she happily shares ideas and top tips with them and in group. Hayley will gladly tell everyone that she eats proper food every week and misses out on nothing as nothing is banned!She really is our superstar!’

If you would like to find out more about how the Food Optimising plan works simply contact Liz 07801 826573 or go along to one of her Fareham sessions.